51-year old motorcyclist crushed by lorry’s tyres

KUCHING: A motorcyclist from Paku in Bau was killed after he was run over by a 10-tonne lorry at Batu Kitang while travelling alone towards here yesterday.

The deceased, identified as 51-year-old Jap Kueh Jam, was said to have been riding abreast with the heavy vehicle prior to being run over by one of the lorry’s tyres as he was approaching a traffic light intersection.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the spot.

Traffic police personnel were on hand to investigate and to take the body to Sarawak General Hospital for a post mortem.

 

 

