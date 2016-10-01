60-year-old woman confirmed as eighth Zika case

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Zika infection case has been detected involving a 60-year-old woman in Sabah, making it a total of eight cases reported nationwide.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it is the second case reported in Sabah.

The first case was a 61-year-old man who died of a heart complication.

“The female patient’s urine and blood test results which was conducted by the Medical Research Institute showed a positive Zika virus infection,” he said in a statement today.

He said on Sept 24, the patient from Kota Kinabalu had rashes and was treated at a private hospital on Sept 25.

“Further investigation also revealed that the patient had never visited any Zika infection endemic countries and had never met with any Zika patients.

“In addition, the patient’s husband and children who lived in the same house do not show any symptoms and signs of Zika infection,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He also advised individuals who had fever, rashes, conjunctivitis and other symptoms of Zika but had never visited any Zika infection endemic countries or met with any Zika patients to immediately see a doctor. – Bernama