Adrian Lim bags ‘Best Print Media Award’ for The Borneo Post

KUCHING: Works Ministry and its agency CIDB awarded The Borneo Post business writer Adrian Lim with the ‘Best Print Media Award’ for his article titled ‘Constructing Sarawak piece by piece’.

Lim won a RM5,000 cash prize for the article published in December last year.

Second place went to Malay daily Harian Metro which bagged a cash prize of RM3,000, while third place went to Utusan Sarawak, netting them RM2,000.

Work Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof gave away the prizes at the media reunion last night (Sept 30).