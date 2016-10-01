Agrobank president, CEO named CEO Of The Year 2016

JAKARTA: Agrobank’s President and chief executive officer Datuk Wan Mohd Fadzmi Wan Othman was named as the ‘CEO of the Year’ award by Global Islamic Forum Awards (GIFA).

The event was attended and witnessed by President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo with more than 450 guests.

The CEO of the Year Award honours a leader who has made a difference to his/her respective organisation and championed the development of the Islamic finance industry.

According to Dr Humayon Dar, chairman of the GIFA 2016, the Awards Committee was particularly impressed with the leadership of Dato’ Wan Mohd Fadzmi in transforming Agrobank into a full-fledged modern Islamic bank.

“The CEO of the Year award honours a leader who has made a difference to his/her respective institution as well as champion the development of the Islamic finance industry,” he said in a statement.

“Every year, GIFA acknowledges the winner of this category who has demonstrated the ability to deliver a clear and strategic vision, readiness to make the necessary decisions to help his/her organisations to grow sustainably and an unquestionable integrity of character recognised by colleagues and peers,” explained Professor Dar.

“Since taking over as the CEO in 2011, Dato’ Wan Mohd Fadzmi has the driving force of Agrobank’s transformation particularly in strengthening the Bank’s foundation and focuses on core businesses and its clear mandate to build and grow the agriculture sector.

“He also has made a bold announcement on the Bank’s strong commitment to be a full-fledged shariah compliant bank within three years.

On 1st July 2015, Dato’ Wan Mohd Fadzmi has successfully led the transformation of Agrobank to be a full-fledged Islamic bank.” He said that the committee is also impressed that under the strong leadership of Dato’ Wan Mohd Fadzmi, the bank has made significant milestones; among others are revamping processes and procedures for better efficiency, reducing The Non-Performing Finance (NPL) rate to single digit, developing more innovative products and financing relevant for agriculture community and making outstanding contribution in financial inclusion and initiatives undertaken to broaden access to finance.

Dar also highlighted that under his leadership, Agrobank is on pace to have another exceptional year by surpassing the RM8 billion financing by first half of the year and expected to achieve 10 to 12 per cent growth rate by end of the year despite global economic slowdown.

At the award presentation ceremony, Agrobank also receives another award for Best Case Study.

The bank’s Chairman, Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal received the award on behalf of the bank. — Bernama