AUG to hold further education fair tomorrow

KUCHING: Learn more about tertiary education opportunities at the “Further Studies Education Fair” tomorrow (Oct 2) organised by AUG (AusEd UniEd Group) at The Waterfront Hotel here from 1pm to 6pm.

Representatives from various universities and institutions from Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia will be available for course counselling.

Among them will be representatives from the University of Essex, one of the UK’s leading academic institutions and has an international reputation for high quality research and teaching.

It is also home to the number one Politics Department in the UK, while its Economics Department was ranked fifth in the UK for research excellence in 2014.

Other popular courses include Psychology, Law, Business and Actuarial Science.

Scholarships worth GBP5,000 are automatically offered to good candidates with three years professional working experience for MBA in Essex. The tuition fees for Bachelor degree start from GBP13,500 to GBP15,500.

Meanwhile, University of New South Wales (UNSW) is one of the Australian universities that will participate in the fair.

A world-class university, UNSW is ranked 46th in the world and is the number one choice among Australia’s top employers (QS World University Rankings 2015, LinkedIn 2015).

UNSW is future focussed. From powering our future to providing clean drinking water to developing lifesaving HIV drugs and cancer therapies, UNSW research innovations have changed our world today and are helping

pave the way to a better tomorrow.

The university attracts over 52,000 students including 13,123 international students from more than 120 countries and it offers 900 academic degrees across nine faculties namely the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences; Built Environment; UNSW Business School; UNSW Art & Design; Engineering; Law; Medicine; Science and UNSW Canberra.

For those who are interested in media and communication studies, Queensland University of Technology (QUT) will also be present at the fair.

Courses include Bachelor of Media and Communication, Bachelor of Mass Communication, Bachelor of Journalism, Bachelor of Creative Industries (multi-disciplinary), Bachelor of Entertainment Industries and Doctor of Philosophy (Creative Industries).

The 2015/16 QS World University Rankings reaffirmed QUT media and communication as among the world’s best and ranked QUT as number one in Australia.

Media and communication at QUT is centred on the theory and practice of distribution of creative content via television, radio, print, the Internet, mobile technologies, movies, advertising, public relations and music. It encompasses media research and media policy so students will understand how the media works, what its impacts are on society, and the issues that shape public debate about the media.

Creative Industries courses allow you to have a specialisation in a creative discipline and a second major, or minor in other creative areas or across business, health, science and information technology.

There will be free seminars on topics such as Mass Communication, Architecture and Design, and Study in Singapore at the fair.

Entrance is free, but seats are limited. Contact AUG Kuching at 082-348854 to avoid disappointment. For more information, log on to www.augstudy.com.my.