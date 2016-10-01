Batang Igan Bridge project expected to commence in 2018, says minister

SIBU: The construction of the Batang Igan Bridge is expected to start in early 2018 at the latest, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

According to him, the project is estimated to cost approximately RM300 million, which will also take into account the 4km road leading to the proposed bridge.

“The construction of Batang Igan Bridge has been approved in the Rolling Plan 2 (under) 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP – Year 2017).

“Preliminary and design works should start soon; construction (works will commence) by 2018, at the latest,” the minister told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

On the length of the bridge, he said it would be within the span of 1,336m to 1,800m – depending on the exact location of the structure which had yet to be finalised.

Fadillah disclosed this when asked if there was any plan in the pipeline to construct Igan Bridge, aimed at stimulating the economic development in Matu District.

Former Jemoreng assemblyman Abu Seman Jahwie had been reiterating the need to construct a bridge across Igan River to link Matu with Mukah District.

In an interview with The Borneo Post in September last year, Abu Seman had described the bridge as the ‘missing link’ of the coastal highway network.

“Hence, the people of Jemoreng are hoping to see that a bridge would be constructed under the 11MP,” he was quoted as having said then.

According to Abu Seman, the highly-anticipated bridge was considered as a high-impact project which could stimulate economic development of the areas because it would enable people to better transport their products to towns; thus, facilitate the development of trade and commerce there.

Abu Seman further stressed that the bridge would reduce travelling time between Matu and Mukah.

“The waiting time (for the ferry) could run into half-hour, if the queue is long. Moreover, the ferry service would stop its operation at 10pm,” he said, adding that the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project spelt further urgency for the need of having a bridge over Igan River.