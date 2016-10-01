Bring back glory of Deaflympics – Adenan

KUCHING: A holistic and comprehensive plan will be implemented to bring back the glory days of the Deaflympics.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, in his text of speech, said that it was about time for the Malaysia Deaf Sport Association of Sarawak to take these steps and measures.

“In the past Malaysia, had won medals at the Deaflympics and Asia-Pacific Deaf Sports,” he said.

“At one time Malaysian athletes were on par with other deaf athletes in the world and were much feared by deaf athletes in the Asia-Pacific regions,” he added.

His text of speech was read by Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Well-Being Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who also represented him at the official opening of the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games 2016 (SOPMA XIX 2016) at MBKS Stadium Pending last night (Sept 30).

Adenan said the programme will be implemented at all levels and was aimed at producing a new generation of deaf athletes who have the talent and potential to compete with the best in the world.

He called for the private sector and corporate bodies to come forward to help and make the plan a success.

“Indeed, this plan is an important agenda for the association and the success of these plans will be the success for all,” he enthused.

The SOPMA games in Malaysia started in 1985 for the deaf and were held once every two years to select deaf athletes to compete in the Deaflympics and Asia-Pacific Deaf Sports.

The previous SOPMA XVIII game was held in Malacca in 2014.

Cash incentives will be awarded to Sarawak athletes who do well at the games, with RM5,000 for gold medal winners, RM7,000 for a second gold medal, RM3,000 for silver and RM2,000 for bronze.

A total of 12 states will take part in SOPMA XIX, consisting of around 700 athletes and officials.