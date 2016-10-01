Driver, grandson escape serious injuries

MIRI: A 60-year-old man and his 13-year-old grandson are alive to tell of a horrific accident they experienced early yesterday.

The accident happened at Pujut-Lutong road after their 4WD vehicle skidded off the road and landed on its side by the roadside.

The man said he was heading toward Pujut from the city centre to send his grandson to school.

Both sustained minor bodily injuries during the 6.30am incident.

According to the man, a car in front of them suddenly entered their lane, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.