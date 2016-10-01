Election petition decision on Oct 14

Pujut assemblyman to know his fate in the case brought about by a direct BN candidate

MIRI: The Election Court has fixed Oct 14 to decide on the Pujut state seat election petition brought by defeated direct BN candidate Datuk Hii King Chiong.

Justice Ravinthran N. Paramaguru made the ruling after both parties made their oral submissions for the only case filed following the May 7, 2016, state election.

Ravinthran said he needed to read through the relevant laws, previous Election Court decisions on election offences, and study the submissions of both parties before making a decision.

The petition was filed on June 16 on the ground that the winner of the seat—DAP’s Dr Ting Tiong Choon—was alleged to be an Australian citizen and had registered as a voter in Australia.

Dr Ting was named as sole respondent in the petition.

Sections 16 and 17(g) of the Sarawak Constitution stipulated that a State Legislative Assembly member should be disqualified if he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of another country or has made a declaration of allegiance to any country outside Malaysia.

In his submission, the petitioner’s lead counsel, Peter Lin Kuan Yuh, said the Pujut election petition was a straight-forward case involving a disqualified person who won an election and that the petitioner had complied with the procedures and regulations pertaining to election petition filing.

As for technical issues raised by the respondent’s counsel Chong Siew Chiang that the security deposit of RM10,000 for filing an election petition must be paid in cash, he said the High Court Registry had set the limit of accepting a maximum of RM500 cash money for civil cases; hence, the payment was made by cheque, which was cleared by the bank on the same day it was issued.

Meanwhile, Chong, in his submission, said an election petition should not proceed if not all mandatory procedures were complied with, because the Election Court had special jurisdiction that must be adhered to.

Apart from procedures, he said the allegation contained in the petition was defective and vague as it only stated that the respondent committed an offence under Section 32 of the Election Offences Act 1954 without detailing the charge, such as the place and the date the offence was allegedly committed.

Present at the packed court room were Hii, Dr Ting, and relatives and supporters from both parties.

In the May 7 polls, Dr Ting won with a majority of 1,759 votes in a four-cornered contest involving an Independent candidate and those from DAP, BN, PAS. — Bernama