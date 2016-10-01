Sarawak 

Graduates advised to master new technologies

Matthew Umpang, reporters@theborneopost.com
Abang Johari presents Mohd Hafiz with his award. Also seen from front right are UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Hamali and deputy rector for student affairs Associate Professor Dr Wan Akil Tuanku Abdullah

KUCHING: University graduates have been advised to master new technologies in order to improve their chances of employment.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said mastering modern technologies is the next most important thing after language skills.

“More new industries are coming up based on technology, more specifically in applications. The market today is triggered by the latest developments of technology,” he said at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak pre-graduation (June 2016 to January 2017 session) dinner on Thursday.

He cited books by American billionaire entrepreneur Steve Case, particularly ‘The Third Wave’, which reveals how the Internet has transformed economies and human lives.

“Everything now depends on technology. You need technology in everything that you do and there is no denying that it is now part of how human beings live their live nowadays,” he said.

A total of 26 UiTM students received excellence awards during the dinner.

Mohd Hafiz Abdullah won the best degree student award while Nadia Athira Yunus received the best diploma student award.

 

