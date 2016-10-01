Hamilton warning for Rosberg before qualifying for Malaysian GP

SEPANG: World champion Lewis Hamilton delivered a warning to Nico Rosberg in emphatic fashion ahead of qualifying with a blistering lap Saturday in final practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Hamilton continued his return to form at the Sepang circuit by scorching to the fastest time of the week as championship leader Nico Rosberg was comfortably out-paced and relegated to third behind teenager Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Hamilton had proved quickest in Friday’s practice and showed that was no fluke by lapping in 1min 34.434sec, half a second quicker than his pace-setting best 24 hours earlier.

It was good enough to be 0.445sec ahead of flying Dutchman Verstappen, who turned 19 on Friday, but more significantly it was fully 0.619sec faster than his Mercedes teammmate Rosberg, who leads the drivers’ standings by eight points.

Those times were posted on the quickest soft tyres, but Hamilton showed he had the superior set-up no matter which rubber was used.

His fastest lap on the slower medium compound was more than three-quarters of a second quicker than Rosberg.

It leaves the German’s side of the Mercedes garage frantically trying to find their lost pace ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Rosberg has been in rampant form of late, winning the last three grands prix while Hamilton struggled, but the British three-time world champion has looked the more assured all week in Malaysia.

With just eight points separating the Mercedes pair at the top of the drivers’ standings with six races to go, Hamilton knows that should he win Sunday and Rosberg finish no better than second he will go back to the top title race.

Red Bull suggested they have enough pace to challenge Ferrari, with who they are fighting for second in the constructors’ race, at least in qualifying.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel filled fourth and fifth spots in their Ferraris with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo sixth but less than three tenths of seconds separated the trio.

Mercedes can clinch the constructors’ championship this weekend as they lead Red Bull by 222 points with just 215 available in the five remaining races after Malaysia. – AFP