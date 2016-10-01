Jamit’s inspiration for Kapit BA’s mission

KAPIT: Sports need sponsors and politicians need grassroots, so Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat duly served his duty with an inspirational speech to the Kapit Badminton Association (KBA) in producing top shuttlers in keeping with the tradition of voluntary teamwork in organisation.

“I’ll support whatever KBA activity for the sake of promoting competitive badminton here. We’re not lacking in potential and in fact, rural youths have great talent to be outstanding athletes when they’re scouted and given guidance and training. I’ve high expectations for KBA to come up with an aggressive programme to nurture the young into top shuttlers,” he said

He pointed to the 18th Sukma Games held in July, where Olivia Chong, a sixth former from SMK Kapit, won a gold medal in silat. She was not the only one, he said, aside from the young boxers.

“We have the potential but we need to train them properly. With patience, passion, discipline and a burning desire for the game, we can reach for the stars. I challenge KBA to promote competitive badminton. I know it is a uphill task in this ‘voluntarily service’. Your (KBA) chairman David Chou gave me an account of your activity. Well done and please keep it up,” said Jamit on Thursday evening when he opened the Kapit badminton Open (men’s Open and men’s Veteran 2016) at Bletih Stadium.

“The overwhelming response proves that badminton is popular here. Every year, many tourneys are organised by various youth and sports clubs. This popularises the game through voluntarism. I appreciate it as it’s not easy to organise competitions with manpower and resources,” he said

“Indeed I’m very happy that each time, there’s something on in Kapit, we’ll come together, eager to offer our assistance. This spirit of team work and voluntarism is most valuable and as an elected people’s representative, we want this fine tradition to go on and preserved as a work culture,” said Jamit who Jamit announced RM6,000 for the Bletih tourney.

Earlier, KBA chairman David Chou gave a brief account of the formation of KBA and its objective. The week-long tourney sees 25 players in action in the men’s open and eight in men’s veteran.

Others at the opening ceremony were Deputy Kapit Education officer Sham Rawi, KBA vice chairman Dr Sia Tih Kong, Kapit Youth and Sports officer Jack Janda, Penghulu Haji Abang Bolhassan Hamzah, chairman of SADIA Kapit Edward Manggah, headmaster SJK © Hock Lam, Wong Siew Ching.