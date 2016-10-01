Kota Samarahan to get new nursing centre

KUCHING: Kota Samarahan, which will be elevated to a municipality on Nov 11, has been picked as home for the Eden-on-the-Park Nursing Care Residence.

Walikota of Samarahan Dato Peter Minos said Samarahan District Council was giving its fullest support to this venture of love and care for senior citizens.

“The centre is a new thing but a great pride to Kota Samarahan, a growing and prestigious town which will be upgraded to municipal status by Nov 11, 2016,” he said.

Minos said he was recently invited to visit the centre set up by local group Optimum-Eden Healthcare Sdn Bhd and modelled after a successful care centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Senior citizens now have the best affordable care centre in Kota Samarahan at Eden-on-the-Park Nursing Care Residence, which has 5-star facilities, including 71 most comfortable fully furnished rooms and all needs of senior citizens.

Services include 24-hour nursing call, total care, dietary regime, personal caregivers, physiotherapy, recreation and anything needed and desired by an elderly.

He pointed out this centre is the first of its kind not just in Sarawak but Malaysia which the federal government through Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) has asked the group to expand to other parts of the country.

“You can call the centre a ‘real paradise’ for senior citizens.

We are pleased the group is investing and spending heavily in this project with eyes and hearts for our elderly citizens and thus of great service to society’’.

“It is commendable for any private sector that truly cares for society and contribute to the community. Make money by all means but never forget fellow human beings in need or in distress,” he said.

He said the person managing this centre full time is Ruth Welling from Melbourne who previously operated Optimun Aged Services in Australia.

“She has all the knowledge and experience in the health care field,” he added.