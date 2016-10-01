Long Lama comes alive to rejoice district status

MIRI: Thousands of people will flock to Long Lama today to celebrate the first anniversary of Telang Usan as a district.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the anniversary celebration was being organised to appreciate and thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for elevating Long Lama sub-district into a full district and renamed it Telang Usan District.

“Telang Usan is one of nine new districts in the state.

Thus, we would like to thank the chief minister and his administration for elevating Long Lama sub-district into a full district.

“This indirectly enables more government departments and agencies to operate in Long Lama and hence make life easier for the rural people in Baram,” he said when contacted on the final preparation of the celebration yesterday.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture as the guest of-honour would officiate at the anniversary celebration at SJK (C) Kee Tee, Long Lama at 10am today.

Meanwhile, several programmes have been lined up for the celebration which include water sport, cultural show and karaoke competition.

For the water sport, Dennis said there would be boat races comprising power boats, longboats, pump boats and Baram water rafting competition.

“Twenty teams are participating in the rafting competition with Long Laput as the starting point and Long Lama bazaar the finishing point.

“This competition, which is divided into two categories (men and women), offers attractive cash prizes and medals to the winners.”

On the cultural show, he said a recording artist from Kuala Lumpur and a local Kayan singer Rosiana Urai would entertain the crowd. The highlight of the show would be a fireworks display.

Dennis thanked the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Solidarity for the RM10,000-sponsorship for the anniversary celebration as well as Mafra Sdn Bhd, Besungai Quarry/Dynasty Hotel, Petronas Sarawak Sabah Gas Pipeline, Shin Yang, Megan Alfa Sdn BHd and Interhill for their contributions.