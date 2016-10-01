Million Dollar audition to soccer riches and fame

KUCHING: Next weekend will be a million-dollar chance for young Sarawakians to chase soccer fame and riches, to come from far and wide in this vast state, to audition for European clubs.

The Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) is calling young footballers aged between 11 and 14 years old who aspire to become professional footballers to participate in a grassroots football programme called the Million Dollar Feet (MDF) next week.

According to FAS officials, the two-day programme scheduled to be held at Padang C of Stadium Negeri, starts on Saturday (Oct 8) and ends on Sunday (Oct 9).

FAS is calling all aspiring youngsters who are interested in making football a career path from all over the state and not just those from Kuching area only.

Thus, FAS and MDF programme officials hope to see 2,000 youngsters aged between 11 and 14 to turn up in force for the ticket to fame.

Speaking during a press conference held at a hotel yesterday, FAS deputy president Abdul Wahab Rahim commented that the programme is a good way to scout unpolished gems in Sarawak and hopefully create world class players from the state.

This was because he opined that FAS cannot do the scouting itself, which is why they are looking forward to working closely with MDF and other programmes as such in the future.

“In the name of Sarawak football development, we here at FAS appreciate those who come to Sarawak and conduct footballing programmes like MDF here.

“We also would like to remind Sarawakians that we are doing all we can to develop Sarawak football and hope our efforts would also be supported by all Sarawakians too,” he added.

The newly elected FAS exco, which includes Wahab himself, has promised to focus on development of Sarawakian football at grassroots and women’s football as well.

For MDF details and registration, go to milliondollarfeet.com and there is a cap of 2,000 participants per location.

Participants have to pay a RM18 registration fee per participant and part of the registration fee will go toward MDF’s corporate responsibility partner EduNation.

MDF is football project to seek young talents for tryouts with European clubs with the idea of putting the first Malaysian footballer on the world map by getting the player a stint with a top European side, according to MDF director of football Peter de Kretser.

The programme sees former Liverpool captain Steve McMahon, who is the head coach of the programme, conduct drills and tryouts in Penang (Sept 24-25), Kuantan (Oct 1-2), Kuching (Oct 8-9), Johor Bahru (Oct 14-15) and Kuala Lumpur (Oct 21-22).

About 10,000 young football enthusiasts, aged 11-14 years from nationwide, are expected to participate in the programme where only the two best players will be selected for an all-expenses paid trip to the United Kingdom (UK).

The final selections will be held at Dataran Merdeka on Oct 23 to select two players for the 10-day ultimate experience in UK, with the opportunity to be witnessed by scouts from top European football clubs.

Both McMahon and de Kretser were present during the press conference together with Abdul Wahab, Brickfields Asia College (BAC) chief operating officer Aria Singham and other FAS exco members.