MQREIT’s earnings prospect solid on stable portfolio

KUCHING: MRCB-Quill Real Estate Investment Trust’s (MQREIT) earnings prospects have been viewed as solid due to its stable asset profile.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (Kenanga Research) in a recent report, noted that MQREITs is backed by two sponsors for acquisitions (MRCB and Quill Group), allowing opportunities for yield accretive acquisitions.

MRCB targets to dispose at least one asset per year with potential assets being Menara Celcom (estimated value RM428 million), while other assets include Ascott Sentral, Sooka Sentral, and Kompleks Sentral, and assets from its original sponsor, the Quill Group include Quill Building 6, Lebuh Ampang, Quill Building 9, Section 14, Petaling Jaya, and Quill Building 18, Cyberjaya.

“Post finalisation of Menara Shell’s acquisition and placement, we expect gearing to lower to 0.4-folds in the financial year 2017 (FY17), which would allow MQREIT to borrow an additional RM450 million for an additional asset acquisition before hitting the maximum gearing limit of 0.5-folds,” it said.

On the recent acquisition of Menara Shell, Kenanga Research highlighted that this move is expected to increase MQREIT’s earnings stability.

“MQREITs recent acquisition of Menara Shell (June 2016) is sizeable (32 per cent of FY17E gross rental income), on 100 per cent occupancy with a long-term lease of over 15 years for 79 per cent of net lending asset (NLA), ensuring a stable earnings base for MQREIT from FY17 onwards.

“Although we expect strong earnings growth in FY17 (an increase of 63 per cent year-on-year), mostly from Menara Shell, we expect this acquisition to be dividend per unit (DPU) neutral in the near term and accretive in the longer run,” it opined.

Meanwhile, the research team noted that post placement by 4Q16, MQREIT is expected to move into the large cap MREIT space (more than RM1 billion), increasing its market cap to circa RM1.3 billion, from RM820 million.

“This implies better trading liquidity and added institutional shareholding from placements to EPF. However, we believe the stock is still trading at a discount to large cap MREITs, at 6.5 per cent on FY17E gross yields compared with 5.1 to 6.1 per cent for large cap MREITs under our coverage, albeit its stable earnings profile,” it added.

Occupancy-wise, it pointed out that MQREIT’s portfolio occupancy remained healthy at more than 97 per cent.

“The group has a strong occupancy rate of 97 per cent and had maintained this above 90 per cent historically, higher than its small-mid-cap office-based peers (between 65 to 96 per cent).

“Notably, seven out of its 11 assets have full occupancy with most tenants locked in for minimum five years (compared with retail two to three years), providing long-term stability in rental income,” it said.

Looking ahead, the research team projected that MQREIT’s earnings projections of RM56.1 million to RM91.6 million in FY16 to FY17E would mostly come from contributions from Menara Shell, Platinum Sentral and stable earnings on all assets.

“We estimate DPU of 8.1 to 8.1sen in FY16 to FY17E based on a 95 per cent pay-out ratio (in line with historical trends), suggesting gross yields of 6.5 to 6.5 per cent,” it said.