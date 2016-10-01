Najib: Insiders leaked information on security operations in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak believes that information had been leaked by insiders on security forces operations in Sabah waters

He said this caused difficulties for the security forces to safeguard Sabah waters, which led to several cases of abductions particularly in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“The problem is, because of information leaks through the insiders, they (kidnappers) know where the security forces will not be at a certain area and time “That’s when they will act and it is impossible for us to station our assets and members at each location at all times…there are no countries that can do that, even the developed countries,” he told reporters after chairing the Umno supreme council meeting here yesterday Najib said he would propose new measures that could be taken by the security forces safeguarding national waters.

“I will make the suggestions to them because the people of Sabah cannot accept it if kidnappings continue to take place,” he said.

Asked whether the military operations in the southern Philippines would cause influx of people from the neighbouring country, Najib said the Malaysian government would monitor the situation

“We will monitor the situation, but there is no massive influx up until now,” he said. — Bernama