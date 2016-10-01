National committee to propose declaration on political donations

KUCHING: The National Consultative Committee on Political Financing will propose to the federal cabinet 32 recommendations, including mandatory declaration of donors contributing RM3,000 and above in cash or kind to politicians or political parties.

The special panel on political funding also advocates prohibiting companies that receive government contracts and concessions from donating to politicians and political parties.

State-owned enterprises are also banned from making political donations.

Other notable recommendations are the banning of cash donations from foreign sources to a political party or politicians and confiscation of contributions from unknown sources.

The committee also proposed the enactment of Political Donations and Expenditure Act (PDEA), which shall comprise all aspects on political donations and its administration, their expenditures, state funding of political activities, and regulating the relationship between politics and business.

The recommendations were made public yesterday by National Consultative Committee on Political Financing chairman Senator Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan, who is also a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Another proposal is to create the Office of Controller of Political Donations and Expenditure, which in turn will be overseen by a Board comprising credible and trusted figures who are not active politicians.

The process of the controller’s appointment must follow “a model that is respected by the Malaysian public”.

Apart from the board, the committee also recommended the setting up of a parliamentary standing committee on political financing to scrutinise the work of the controller on behalf of parliament.

The proposed standing committee is to be made up of representatives from all sides of the political divide and appointed by parliament.

“Donations to political parties and individuals must be robustly regulated, and all donations must be deposited into specially designated bank accounts. Political parties must have an organisational bank account at all levels of party operations (federal, state, division and branches),” stated Recommendation 15.

Recommendation 21 stated that “all expenditure must be recorded, and the accounts must be audited and reported to the Controller”.

Low said the 32 recommendations came about after more than 29 meetings, engagement sessions and discussions with a wide cross section of stakeholders, including Malaysian political parties, international experts, and civil societies.

The committee had used the Sarawak State election and two by-elections in the peninsula (Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsa) to conduct field studies to study the element of integrity in political financing during election campaign.

“We understand that these new rules may become an additional bureaucratic burden to political actors. However, the political ‘game’ must be regulated to ensure a level playing field and to guarantee true choice for the electorates.”

“Although the rules may be burdensome at the start, we hope that eventually they will become a norm, and all political actors will embrace them as part of modem day practice,” said Low.