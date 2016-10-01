Petrol up 10 sen, diesel up 5 sen in October

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by 10 sen per litre and diesel five sen per litre this month, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia.

PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz told Bernama yesterday the new prices are RM1.80 (RON95), RM2.15 (RON97) and RM1.75 (diesel). — Bernama