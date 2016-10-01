Petrol up 10 sen, diesel up 5 sen in October

A motorist pumps petrol at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur. Zakaria says the government’s initiative in increasing the blend for the transport sector from B7 to B10 and introducing B7 for the industrial sector was a timely move as the biodiesel programme will help stabilise the price of CPO. — Reuters photo (File photo)
KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by 10 sen per litre and diesel five sen per litre this month, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia.
PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz told Bernama yesterday the new prices are RM1.80 (RON95), RM2.15 (RON97) and RM1.75 (diesel). — Bernama
We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.