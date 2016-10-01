PRS members worry over contest for deputy president post during party’s TDC

KUCHING: There will be a contest for the deputy president post in Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) between incumbent Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and vice-president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum during the party’s Triennial Delegates’ Conference (TDC) from Oct 22-23.

This was confirmed after nomination for party posts closed at 5pm yesterday.

There is no challenger for party president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, but there will be contests for the five vice-presidents’ and 15 supreme council members’ posts.

Some party members are worried the impending showdown would split the party.

A party veteran told The Borneo Post yesterday that he feared the tussles could lead to a rift that could cause the

party to be deregistered, like what had happened to Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) in 2004 that paved the way for the birth of PRS.

He pointed out that the crisis in PBDS was the result of the breakdown of the Miri Agreement in 2000, in which the top posts were to be given to certain individuals. But following internal disputes after the two groups met in Betong later, the agreement was torn to shreds.

“Most of the `key figures’ involved in the Miri Agreement are now contesting against each other again, not only for the deputy president post but also for the vice presidents and council members.”

The party insider said he could not understand why Masing allowed the contest to take place as more than two-thirds of the 38 divisions of the party had voiced their concern over the possible fallout of the tussle for the number two post in the party.

“Most of the divisions have passed resolutions that the deputy president’s post should not be contested to avoid any split in the party.

“(Datuk Joseph) Entulu has been with him in his ups and downs in politics since our days in PBDS. And now, he allowed Entulu to be exposed. I can’t understand his (Masing) rationale.”

However, the concern of the party’s veteran was downplayed by the party’s managing secretary for both the TDC and the Election Committee, Edward Kurik, who said it would be a “family affair and friendly” contest.

“As far as we are concerned, the contest for these posts is going to be just a family matter, and we don’t foresee it will split the party as the members are now mature,” said Edward.

Edward’s assurance was echoed by Entulu and Salang yesterday. They said the contest between them would be a friendly affair.