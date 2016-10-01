REDS members call on Dr Sim

KUCHING: A Radio Emergency and Drone Squad (REDS) delegation paid a courtesy visit on Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at this office yesterday to brief him (Dr Sim) on their roles.

They also invited Dr Sim to be their advisor.

The delegation was led by their president Captain Zainuddin Hamdan.

REDS is an amateur radio voluntary body and non-profitable organisation formed to render efficient and effective communication during tragedies or any unforeseen incidents where there is no cellular coverage or power supply.

Members are qualified to operate VHF and HF radios and have valid licences issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission with individual call signs to all qualified amateur radio operators in Malaysia. They also have experts who are qualified drone handlers.

Its objectives are to provide immediate emergency radio communication to government first responders in the event of disasters or tragedies within Sarawak or as requested by the government; channel communication services and support to the government and people of Sarawak; and provide radio service and radio equipment to government agencies during such times.