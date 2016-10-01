SapuraKencana clinches RM889 million contracts for India, Brunei

KUCHING: SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd (SapuraKencana) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary companies within the SapuraKencana Group have been awarded contracts with a combined value of US$215 million (approximately RM889 million).

These contracts are for pipelines, provision of a drilling rig, and maintenance services in countries such as India, Brunei and Malaysia.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, SapuraKencana said, a consortium of SapuraKencana TL Offshore Sdn Bhd and SapuraKencana HL Sdn Bhd has been awarded a contract by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in relation to the B127 Cluster Pipeline RTR Project.

The scope of work consists of engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of 11 pipeline systems and associated topside modifications in B127 and surrounding Mumbai High fields located off the west coast of India and the contract is for a period of 20 months.

SapuraKencana was also awarded a contract for the provision of tender assist drilling rig (SKD Pelaut) by Brunei Shell Petroleum Sdn Bhd.

It noted, SapuraKencana Drilling Asia Ltd has been awarded a contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for the provision of its Tender Assist Drilling Rig ‘SKD Pelaut’.

The contract is for two years, with options to extend for another two years.

“The contract builds on the long term partnership between Brunei Shell Petroleum and SapuraKencana whereby Brunei Shell Petroleum will continue to use SKD Pelaut as a bespoke technical solution for its development drilling campaign offshore Brunei Darussalam,” it said.

Aside from that, SapuraKencana’s SapuraKencana Subsea Services Sdn Bhd was also awarded a contract for the provision of underwater maintenance service for Sepat MOPU by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB).

The scope of work consists of inspection, maintenance, repairs, drilling support and other work for PCSB’s underwater facilities to be executed in the water shore and offshore Peninsular Malaysia at zero to 2,000 metres water depth, with diver intervention at zero to 300 meters water range at the Sepat MOPU Field.

The contract is for a period of approximately two months.