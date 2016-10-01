Football 

Sarawak down Malacca in Sopma soccer opener

Footballers in action during the match in Sopma Games yesterday.

KUCHING: Sarawak shone in their first match of the Sopma (National Deaf and Dumb Games) against Malacca in a Group A tie at Padang C in Stadium Negeri here yesterday.

The homesters kicked off the first half with several attacking chances but the Malacca defenders proved their strength to cut off several deadly passes from both the left and right flanks towards their goal.

Luck was on the homesters’ side after Mohd Tarmizi Ali delivered the first strike following a bungle by a Malacca defender in the 40th minute. Malacca tried to double their effort on the second half but Sarawak who defended well proved their superiority until the final whistle.

In other Group A matches, Selangor defeated Perak 2-0, while in Group B, Sabah thrashed Terengganu 4-2 and Kelantan defeated Federal Territory 2-0. — by Saiful Bahari

 

