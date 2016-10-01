Sebauh gets its own 1M’sia Internet Centre

SEBAUH: Sebauh District’s 1Malaysia Internet Centre (PI1M) was officially opened yesterday – the seventh centre to be established by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in Bintulu Division.

Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the new facility is part of 125 centres statewide and 718 centres nationwide, which provide basic Internet access as well as ICT-related training.

“This is just the beginning of what our younger generation can enjoy in the future,” said Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman.

He said the facility should be used intelligently and positively by locals, especially to expand their business network.

“We look to the future, with this Internet access you can improve your livelihood,” he said, citing a successful entrepreneur from China who runs an online business.

He said many local products could be further promoted by using the Internet and encouraged Sebauh entrepreneurs to showcase their unique products to the world.

“Education is the catalyst of change. You need to get proper training and to understand the local market you must be knowledgeable,” he said, adding the centre will be fully operational by the middle of this month.

Rundi also urged MCMC to set up similar facilities in other rural areas, particularly in schools.

“So far the Internet coverage, especially in schools in the rural areas, was unsatisfactory. Rural areas should enjoy the same facilities like what we have in urban areas,” he said adding that the state government is committed to bringing more development to rural communities.

MCMC Sarawak Regional office director Roslan Mohamad said the construction of the 1Malaysia Internet Centre in Sebauh was completed in four months.

He urged locals to make use of the facility accordingly for the betterment of the community.

Meanwhile, Rundi also launched the Sebauh Mini Regata 2016.

Sebauh Community Leaders Association chairman and event organising chairman Pemanca Limin Lamai said the regatta is very meaningful as it marks the first anniversary of Sebauh as a full district.

“We have received over whelming response from participating teams in the powerboat race who came all the way from Miri, Limbang, Belaga, Murum and other areas,” he said.

Present were Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Ministry of Public Utilities permanent secretary Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip and Sebauh District Officer Desmond Jerukan.