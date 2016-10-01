Selangor leads GDP contribution to national economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor contributed 22.6 per cent to the nation’s five per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2015, making it the largest state contributor to the economy, according to Statistics Department.

This was followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (WPKL) with 15.1 per cent contribution, Sarawak (10.0 per cent), Johor (9.3 per cent), Sabah (6.6 per cent) and Penang (6.6 per cent).

“These states accounted for 70.2 per cent of the national economy,” the department said in a statement today.

Nine states grew at a faster pace than the national growth last year led by the Federal Territory of Labuan (WP Labuan) with 6.9 per cent, followed by Sabah (6.1 per cent), Perak (5.9 per cent), Selangor (5.7 per cent), Johor (5.6 per cent), Kedah (5.6 per cent), Penang (5.5 per cent), Melaka (5.5 per cent) and WPKL (5.3 per cent).

However, six states, namely Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis posted growth below the national level.

By sector, the department said the services sector in Malaysia was dominated by Selangor and WPKL with a combined share of 49.9 per cent.

Wholesale and retail trade activities were the key sector to all states, except for Perak, Terengganu and WP Labuan.

On manufacturing, Selangor is the largest contributor with a share of 28.9 per cent, followed by Peneng and Johor with 12.8 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively.

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia grew by 4.9 per cent, backed by the electrical and electronics sub-sector in Selangor, Penang and Johor, as well as the upbeat performance in chemicals and chemical products recorded in Terengganu, Selangor and Pahang.

Motor vehicles and transport equipment in Melaka, Selangor and Johor further strengthened the overall manufacturing sector in Malaysia, the department said.

Meanwhile, GDP per capita at the national level rose from RM36,031 to RM37,104 in 2015.

Six states exceeded this level led by WPKL with RM94,722, followed by WP Labuan (RM58,577), Penang (RM44,847), Sarawak (RM44,012), Selangor (RM42,611) and Melaka (RM39,853). — Bernama