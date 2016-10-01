SFC culls 2.9-metre crocodile at Sg Samarahan

SAMARAHAN: Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (Swat) culled a 2.9-metre long male crocodile on the seventh day of a crocodile culling operation at Sungai Samarahan on Thursday.

In a press statement issued yesterday, SFC said the culling operation shifted to Sungai Samarahan in response to crocodile attacks at Kampung Baru and Kampung Pinang in the middle of last month.

“The operation covered from Kampung Pinang to Kampung Endap along Sungai Samarahan. We started the operation on Sept 23, and despite the catch, we would continue to monitor the situation for a few more days.

“The SWAT set up 14 hooks within a radius of 8km where the second victim, Ismandi Osman, was reported missing,” said the statement.

However, no human remains were found in the crocodile’s stomach. Frequent monitoring of the waters in the area would also be carried out to allay the fears of residents.

SFC also advised those living in the vicinity of Sungai Samarahan to be vigilant when using the river.