Shangrila Service Centre caters to needs of elderly folk in Miri

MIRI: This fast-developing city is now facing a growing number of elderly folks among its population.

This presents a host of problems including the difficulty of obtaining proper care for these ageing individuals.

In this respect, the Shangrila Service Centre at Lot 2842 of Chong Choon Jee Foh Road in Krokop here aims to play a role in addressing this situation.

According to the founder Dr YH Loh, the centre is the first of such facility that has trained nurses to care for its elderly occupants.

“There is a host of daily activities for them like exercise, music for entertainment, singing and storytelling sessions. The centre also serves light, nutritious halal food,” she told The Borneo Post recently, highlighting that Shangrila Service Centre was set up to take care of the physical and social needs of elderly clients whose caregivers were away.

Dr Loh, who runs a private clinic here, said while her mission was to provide proper care to elderly folk within a safe, pleasant and homely environment and eventually improve their quality of life in the later years.

On a medical perspective, she said the elderly people were less able to see, hear, smell, taste, chew, digest food and balance themselves than the younger adults.

“Hence, they may experience changes in appetite, tend to fall over easily and become more forgetful of recent events. They are also more prone to having high blood pressure, diabetes, pain in their joints, restlessness, sleeping disorders, problems in passing urine and also cancer.”

On this, she said consuming high dosage of medication could also make them more susceptible to infections, stroke, and also heart and kidney problems.

Back on Shangrila Service Centre, Dr Loh stressed that it was not a nursing home – meaning that it did not provide resuscitation or any medical treatment except those prescribed by the doctors of their clients.

“The services provided include assistance in activities of daily living (ADL) like bathing, dressing and feeding, as well as providing companionship and also recreation through simple exercises, games and music.”

The centre begins its operation today.