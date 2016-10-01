Smart Reader Kids kindergarten debuts in Sibu

SIBU: A globally recognised early childhood kindergarten franchise, Smart Reader Kids® is making its debut soft opening here today.

To kick-start its month-long activities, the kindergarten located at 1B Berjaya Road, will hold an open day today starting from 8am – 4pm.

Members of the public especially parents with children aged below 6 years old are most welcome to come and visit the new, vibrant and conducive kindergarten to register their children for the immediate intake and 2017 intake.

“Special offers await parents when they enroll their children such as a waiver of one year registration fee and special discounts on other items.

“All these are applicable for registration during the whole month of October 2016,” said May Lau, the kindergarten’s operator.

“There will be many interesting activities for children and attractive prizes are up for grabs. Besides that, children also stand a chance to get a one-month complimentary school fee if they win the ‘game challenge’ which will be organised by the centre,” May added.

Parents will also be briefed on the kindergarten’s study timetable, activities, workbooks and other value added services that will offer peace of mind to them when they send their children to the centre.

Smart Reader® Worldwide has established more than 300 franchised centres within Malaysia and more than 150 centres internationally in China, Brunei Darussalam, Thailand, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

Latest international ventures are in Qatar, Nigeria and Indonesia.

Smart Reader® Worldwide Sdn Bhd, is an award winning Malaysian multinational company founded in 1988 by Dato’ Sri Dr Richard Ong and Honorary Professor Datin Sri Dato’ Dr K.H Wang.

Through an ever evolving approach towards children’s enrichment and early childhood education, the brand has accomplished so much within a span of thirty years.

The educational programmes offered by Smart Reader® Worldwide are Smart Reader Kids®, Smart Reader Kids® Islamic, Smart Reader Kids® Mandarin Medium, Smart Reader Kids® Intensive English Programme™ and Smart Reader Kids++® franchise programmes.

For more information, please contact May at 016-8697595 / 084 – 255966.