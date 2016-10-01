‘Social entrepreneurship key to social, economic devt agenda’

Ehon Chan Kiew Boon Siew Edwin Meru Jupiter Ranjon A handstitched clutch that combines leather and Penan’s rattan craft by Pinomu. Paper beads necklace with Orang Ulu design by Heart Treasures. Trekking to the highest mountain in Sarawak, Mount Murud, is one of the activities coordinated by Highland Paradise.

KUCHING: Many have heard of corporate social responsibility (CSR) but not social enterprise.

Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC) executive director Ehon Chan explained that a social enterprise is a ‘label’ given to an entity that operates like a business, but its sole purpose is to solve a social or environmental problem such as homelessness, urban poor, rural development and so on.

CSR on the other hand is an initiative by a corporation to fulfill its social responsibility through allocating a small percentage of its profit. Although the approach differs depending on the corporation’s strategy, generally, most CSR only focuses on sponsorship of non-profit activities, providing scholarships and donation.

“In 2013, the Prime Minister announced a special allocation of RM20 million to set up a social entrepreneurship department within MaGIC seeing the potential of social entrepreneurship to solve social problems and be able to be sustainable. The department started in 2014 with the launch of the National Social Entrepreneurship Blueprint by the Prime Minister on May 13, 2014.

“Since then, we’ve reached over 50,000 people in raising awareness about social entrepreneurship, trained over 10,000 aspiring and current social entrepreneurs, incubated at least 53 social enterprises and helped 11 social enterprises scale,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Social entrepreneurship is generally seen as a key social and economic development agenda for many countries around the world such as South Korea, Thailand and United Kingdom where the government aggressively promotes social entrepreneurship and innovation.

Although still in its early stages, the potential for social entrepreneurship in Malaysia to solve social problems is huge, helping the country achieve savings through uplifting underserved communities, and driving innovation to achieve cost-savings.

MaGIC Social Entrepreneurship runs about eight programmes for social entrepreneurs and aspiring social entrepreneurs of all stages. To find out more, and keep up to date, visit se.mymagic.my or follow its Facebook Page.

Another such enterprise, Heart Treasures Sdn Bhd based in Kuching, sells handicraft and jewelry made from paper and recycled items.

The company gives opportunities to hearing impaired, mute, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autistic, delayed development, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, depressed mothers and single mothers to live a normal life. It develops the target group’s skills in the art of crafting as part of therapy and training them to become artisans.

“We need more social enterprises as they not only generate income and profits to sustain the business but channels the money back to the community. That way the needy don’t need to seek help and collect donation from the public,” said Heart Treasures Founder Kiew Boon Siew.

Pinomu Crafts Sdn Bhd offers leather and rattan handicrafts. Its director Jupiter Ranjon said Pinomu hopes to create an environmental-friendly business that empowers indigenous communities in Sarawak towards better livelihoods, conserve traditional knowledge in arts and crafts, facilitate good healthcare for villages and bring aid to abandoned and abused animals.

“We are based in Kuching, and 50 per cent of the company profits goes to fund our efforts,” she said.

Aside from material product, one enterprise offers services to the public – Highland Paradise.

Based in Lawas, Highland Paradise’s key product is eco-tourism co-ordinator. It helps increase the income of rural Sabah and Sarawak folks, especially Borneo Highlands, in eco-tourism activity. It offers job opportunities to youths who drop out or did not have the chance to go to school.

“Most of these places have natural resources and handicrafts which can generate income but are hard to market. It is also an alternative source of income to prevent illegal hunting of protected species because tourists who come to enjoy the natural environment would also like to see these creatures in their natural habitat,” said its founder Edwin Meru.