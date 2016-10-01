‘Society’s future decided by contribution of its youths’

MIRI: Graduates of Fajar International College are a pool of well-trained human capital that will contribute to society’s development.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Fajar International College, Dr Peter Tham said this in his speech at Fajar International College Graduation Ceremony 2016 held at Imperial Hotel here yesterday.

“We at Fajar College believe that the future of our society will be decided through contribution of youths, especially young graduates who are able to give their best with full enthusiasm,” said Tham.

Councillor Aries Leong, representing Piasau assemblyman Dato Sebastian Ting was also present.

According to him, the college plays important roles in producing young graduates equipped with professional skills and able to contribute to social development.

He said Fajar College recently opened its own campus in Sevenew and he hoped students would benefit greatly from the full-pledge campus equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“In fact, our graduates here are fortunate to have spent their final few months in our new campus,” he said.

He congratulated the Diploma in Occupational Safety and Health (DipOSH) graduates, saying that they made the right choice as the college’s DipOSH is the only OSH programme recognised by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) here.

“Our DipOSH is not only a path to a bright future but provides a unique pathway to earn internationally recognised degrees from a prestigious UK university.

“Our graduates in OSH are able to further their studies at our partner university – Middlesex University London in just one academic year,” he said.

For the Diploma in Accountancy graduates, Tham said most of them had landed jobs in the field. He hoped they continue to degree level to become qualified accountants.

He announced that Fajar International College has tied up with a five-star Australian university to offer degree programmes in the college.

“This will open up another pathway for our graduates in accountancy, business studies and human resource management, allowing them to complete an Australian degree in Miri in a shorter time span,” he explained.

A total of 217 students received their scrolls at the graduation ceremony held at Imperial Hotel here.

Nur Hidayah Moh Kassim was best student in Diploma in Human Resource Management; Nur Izzati Suria best student in Diploma in Busines Studies; Chai Wei Yi best student in Diploma in Accountancy and Pui Shin Tze best student in Diploma in Occupational Safety & Health.