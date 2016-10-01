Sony unveils X-Series flagship smartphones in Malaysia, camera the main focal point

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony has launched its first flagship smartphones of the X series, the Xperia XZ and Xperia X Compact, in Malaysia, with the camera being the major focus point.

Country Director Andrew Cheong said the new triple image sensing technology in both of the Xperia models allows capture of blur-free images day or night.

“The technology includes an image sensor which provides a blend of high quality images and autofocus speed combined with predictive hybrid autofocus to intelligently predict and track subjects in motion for blur-free results,” he said at the launch here today.

The Xperia XZ, with a 5.2-inch HD display, has a 23-megapixel (MP) rear camera with triple image sensing technology and five-axis stabilisation for shooting steady video, and a 13MP camera in front.

Other specifications include a Snapdragon 820 processor with 3GB RAM, a 2,900 mAh battery, 64 GB internal storage, and dust and water resistance.

The Xpreria X Compact features a smaller 4.6-inch HD display and is powered by a hexa-core Snapdragon proccessor and 3GB RAM.

Much like the Xperia XZ, the Xperia X Compact has a 23MP rear camera, but with a 5MP front camera.

The Xperia XZ, priced at RM2,699, will be available in the Dual-SIM variant with the Xperia X Compact (RM1,999) available in Single SIM variant.

Both of the Xperia models will be able nationwide from Oct 7 at Sony Mobile Stores, Sony Centres and authorised dealers. — Bernama