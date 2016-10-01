Sparks to fly for squash fans at CMS Borneo Junior Open

KUCHING: The 2nd CMS Borneo Junior Open (Oct 7-9) at Sarawak Squash Centre here promises to be a glittery affair with a who’s-who of junior champions in action, this being the second major squash event after Sukma 2016.

According to a press release yesterday, this will be the first time that the Squash Association of Kuching and Squash Racquets Association of Sarawak will be organising the big event, following the first one organised by the Miri Squash Association in Miri last year.

This championship, to be held from 9am to 7pm at the new squash centre in Jalan Diplomatik in Petra Jaya. is sanctioned by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) and Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) as part of the Asian Junior Super Series Event with a Silver status.

The organisers have received an overwhelming response of 233 participants, 13 from overseas and the rest from all over Malaysia.

Entries came in from Australia (4), Hong Kong (4), Singapore (1), Pakistan (4), Kuala Lumpur (20), Kedah (18), Selangor (23), Malacca (11), Penang (4), Negeri Sembilan (27),Perak (23), Sabah (25), Miri (29), Sibu (3) and Kuching (37).

Australia’s Gregory Chan, who is Boys’ Under-13 champion and Australia’s Remi Young, who is Boys’ Under-15 champion, both notched in the Australia leg, are among the names to watch out for in the tournament.

Besides them are a string of young luminaries like Valerie Kaityln Huang of Hong Kong, who is Japan Junior Open 2016 Girls’ Under- 11 champion; Aira Aiman from Kedah who is the Penang Junior Open Girls’ Under-13 champion; Nathan Kueh from Miri, who is Japan Junior Open Boys’ Under-15 champion; and also Thanusaa Uthrian from Malacca who is the Girls’ Under-11 Champion.

The organisers hope the health-conscious and sporting puiblic will turn up to support this tournament while they expect more foreign participation for the same event next year.