Ta Ann disburses RM100,000 to Sekutan education fund

SIBU: Ta Ann Group of Companies disbursed RM100,000 to Jawatankuasa Tabung Pendidikan Sekutan (JTPS), an education fund, during the presentation of prizes of a golf competition held in Bintulu recently.

Ta Ann’s chief executive officer Datuk K.H. Wong gave a cheque for the amount to chairman of Silas Area Development Committee TR Meikle Ding on behalf of the education fund.

The presentation was the third one given by Ta Ann since its chairman Datuk Amar Hamed Sepawi pledged a RM1 million-fund in 2014 to be distributed over a period of 10 years to assist needy and deserving students in Silas Sebauh area.

Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, who was also present at the presentation ceremony, thanked the company for its support and commitment in upholding its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to ensure that the deserving students get the opportunity to realise their desire in pursuing higher education.

He said many children of landowners participating in commercial land schemes with Ta Ann had successfully attained higher education and this had made it easier for him to disseminate government policies and other ideas to them (villagers) about the rural transformation programme.

“I am also pleased to say that our longhouse in Sekutan, Silas Sebauh, has produced four medical graduates.”

Ta Ann has been carrying out many CSR activities as a responsible corporate citizen.

On May 24, the company (TA Ann Pelita Silas Plantation Sdn Bhd) disbursed RM1.649 million to 616 participants of its Silas Sebauh NCR Oil Palm Project.

The company has also been paying out incentives on a yearly basis since 2010.