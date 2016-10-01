Toh Puan Sagiyah Trophy to Sarawak-Singapore team

KUCHING: A Sarawak-Singapore team emerged victorious in the Toh Puan Sagiyah Trios Lawn Bowls tournament at the Sarawak Lawn Bowls Arena in Petra Jaya on Thursday.

The combined ACE team comprising of Singaporean Leng Li Li and Sarawakians Siti Hawa Kipli and Hamimah Sajeli lifted the Toh Puan Sagiyah Challenge Trophy after edging WES A of Negeri Sembilan 16-14 in the final.

They also received RM1,000, a trophy and medals while WES A which was represented by Dato Zainab Nasir, Kamariah Zakaria and Hamisah Murat walked away with RM800, a trophy and medal.

Meanwhile, Sabah A represented by Dayang Lapuan Omar, Viana Majin and Saralia Lazarus came in third after thrashing Sabah C 23-6 in the placings play-off. They received RM500 and medals.

The fourth to eight placed teams were Jebon, Sabah B, Unimas A and Unimas B who all received cash prizes and medals.

Sabah’s Rujinah Ajok had a pleasant surprise as she was voted the “Personality of the Tournament” while Esah Labai Ramli was voted “Veteran Lady of the Tournament” and Sabah won the “Team of the Tournament” award.

Fourteen teams took part in the competition jointly organised by the Sarawak Lawn Bowls Association (Salba) and the Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (PLBM) from Sept 27-29.

Salba president Awang Mahyan Awang Mohamed, who closed the event, and gave away the prizes, recorded his appreciation and thanks to the sponsors and participants.

He also announced the hosting of the prestigious Tan Sri P Ramlee Lawn Bowls Tournament which started yesterday (Sept 30) and ends this Sunday at the same venue.