Two Thai babies diagnosed with Zika-linked microcephaly in SE Asia first

BANGKOK: Thai health authorities yesterday said microcephaly in two babies was caused by the Zika virus, in what is believed to be Southeast Asia’s first confirmed cases linking the sickness and the birth defect.

The announcement could affect Thailand’s key tourism industry, one the kingdom’s few economic bright spots under junta rule, with many Western governments warning pregnant women against non-essential travel to Zika-affected areas.

“Two of the three infants (tested) had microcephaly due to the Zika virus,” Wicharn Pawan, a disease control official at the Health Ministry told AFP.

The ministry later said tests remain inconclusive as to whether Zika was linked to the third infant’s condition.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) this week said any confirmed link in Thailand would be the first identified in Southeast Asia.

While Zika has been present in Southeast Asia for years, there has been an uptick in the number of recorded cases in the region in recent months.

The WHO has however noted that the rise in detection also comes in conjunction with heightened surveillance.

Yesterday it urged Southeast Asian countries to strengthen measures aimed at preventing, detecting and responding to the virus.

But it praised the reaction in Thailand where “authorities have been active in detecting and responding,” to the Zika virus, according to Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO’s Regional Director for Southeast Asia in a statement.

This week Thailand’s health ministry said it was monitoring 36 pregnant women infected with Zika, three of whom recently gave birth to babies with microcephaly. Thai virologist Praset Thongcharoen said yesterday

that ‘4.3 infants per 100,000’, are born with microcephaly in Thailand, twice the global average.

The condition can also be caused by Down syndrome and other infections during pregnancy such as German measles and chickenpox.

Scientists warned this month that the world should prepare for a ‘global epidemic’ of microcephaly as Zika takes root in new countries.

Before the Thai test results were announced, the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel advisory urging pregnant women to ‘consider postponing nonessential travel to Southeast Asia countries with reports of Zika virus’. — AFP