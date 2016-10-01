Yinson results looking promising post-divestment of assets

KUCHING: Following Yinson Holdings Bhd’s (Yinson) divestment of it’s non oil and gas (O&G) subsidiaries, the group saw an increase in revenue by 16.4 per cent to RM229.8 million for its first half financial year 2017 (1HFY17).

Yinson’s 1H17 results – which were in line with consensus estimates – also reported a core net profit (CNP) of RM87.1 which came above the full year estimates of the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) at 58 per cent but within consensus estimates at 51 per cent.

However it should be noted that in a recent press release that Yinson reported a CNP increase of 37.3 per cent to RM 97.3 million which would place its CNP above consensus estimates.

This discrepancy is due to Kenanga Research adjusting Yinson’s CNP for M1.5 million profit from its discontinued operations, RM6.6 million unrealised foreign exchanged (forex) loss, RM1.4 million net fair values loss on investment, and RM1.3 gain on disposal.

Yinson maintained in ia statement that this increase in revenue and profit was mainly contributed by their floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) business activities, improvement in gross profit margin, weakening ringgit against the US dollar, and higher contribution from joint venture (JV) companies.

Kenanga Research shares this sentiment as it noted that Yinson’s CNP increases was mainly due to lower vessel operating expenses such as crew cost, repairs and maintenance, and consumable store.

However it also argued that the effect was offset by higher administrative expenses of RM16.7 million from RM3.1 million in 2Q16 and 20 per cent higher income tax.

“Yinson’s FPSO business activities remains intact as all of its contracted wholly-owned and jointly-owned vessels such as FPSO Allan, Addon, PTSC Lam Son, and SO PTSC Bien Dong 01 are in operation and contributing towards steady cash flows while Yinson continued to collect management fees on MOPU Marc Lorenceau.”

In a recent press release, Lim Hang Weng, executive chairman of Yinson expressed his view regarding Yinson’s results, “Our first half results demonstrate the group’s stability and resilience in the current volatile oil and gas market.

The group’s approach to focus on prudent management and in securing solid, long-term contracts has anchored the Group securely in tough market conditions.

As a full-fledged oil and gas company specialising in offshore production services, we take pride in the group’s consistent performance and profitability as can be seen in this quarter’s results.”

“I am also excited that our current project namely the FPSO Yinson Genesis, will be scheduled to sail away soon and we look forward for our FPSO to reach first acceptance by client in 3QFYE2017,” concluded Lim.

Meanwhile, the annual Yinson general meeting held on June 29, has concluded with the single-tier dividend pay-out of two sen per share being approved by Yinson shareholders. The dividend pay-out has already been distributed on August 29.

Additionally, the research arm of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) alluded in a recent report that Yinson shareholders are expected to be rewards with a special dividend per share (DPS) of up to 15 sen post divestment of its non O&G subsidiaries, with an earliest estimate of Oct 2016 at a five per cent yield.

“This is short term positive. The longer term catalyst would be bagging another FPSO contract in this challenging environment. In the tender pipeline are are two to four firm FPSO prospects in 2016 to 2017.

“Securing a new FPSO job would be a strong re-rating prospect, since this would extend its growth trajectory beyond FY19,” opined Maybank IB Research.

Similarly, Kenanga Research predicts Yinson’s earnings base to be enlarged should the company succeed in obtaining the Vietnam Ca Rong Do project.