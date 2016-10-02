19th Sopma off to roaring start

KUCHING: The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is looking forward to a comprehensive plan to further raise the achievements of deaf athletes in the country.

He said this at the opening of the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma) at MBKS Stadium Pending here on Friday night.

The text of his speech was read by Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Well-Being Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail on his behalf.

According to Adenan, the plan will be implemented at all level will be able to produce new generation of deaf athlete with the talent and ability to compete against the best in the world.

We hope that the name of Sarawak and Malaysia will be household names with the success at the international level, he added.

He thanked all agencies, the private sector and volunteers who are helping to make the 2016 Sopma a success.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Sports Deaf Association president Albert Wong Tuong Chui said that he was confident that Sarawak can do a good job in hosting the event.

He called on the athletes from other states to enjoy Sarawak’s unique culture during their short stay here. A total of 700 athletes from 12 states are competing in four sports – Badminton, Tenpin Bowling, Football and Track and Field – from Sept 30 to Oct 6.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Ministry of Welfare,Women And Community Well-Being Sarawak permanent secretary Datin Megir Gumbek and Malaysia Sport Deaf Association president Kamaruzaman Haroun.