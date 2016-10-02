Abang Jo: Let Miri, Sg Tujoh CIQ issue visa-on-arrival

BARAM: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has suggested that the Miri and Sungai Tujoh Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) centres be allowed to issue visas for tourists from China.

Speaking at the first anniversary celebration of Telang Usan as a district here yesterday, he said he had applied to the federal government, through the deputy prime minister, to gazette Miri and Sungai Tujoh CIQs as destinations able to issue visa-on-arrival.

“Telang Usan will be the catalyst of rural transformation programme in Baram through biodiversity, greenery and culture. Telang Usan and Baram, in general, are rich in biodiversity which is incomparable with other regions in the country,” he said, adding that his Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry was keenly attracting tourists from China via Brunei.

“Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) flies to Hong Kong and Shanghai on regular basis. After visiting the mosque and Kampung Air in Brunei, the China tourists may want to extend their visit to Miri, Lambir and Baram,” said Abang Johari, adding that he agreed to the tour package for Baram as proposed by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau earlier.

According to Dennis, the proposed tour package for Baram would allow tourists to visit Lambir and Loagan Bunut national parks and end their tour with a visit to Mulu National Park. Along the way, they might want to enjoy the culture and tradition of the Orang Ulu community, including the Penans.

Abang Johari said permanent secretary to his ministry, Ik Pahon Joyik, would be able to work together with community leaders in Baram to create the tour package and also to include Baram in their promotion of Sarawak in China next month.

“We have cancelled the Baram Dam project and the alternative for the people in Baram to earn extra income is through its green resources. We want to plan development that doesn’t leave a severe impact on the eco-system. We will balance the people’s needs with developments slated for the benefit of the people.”

Abang Johari went on to say that Sarawak was lucky as it had no political problem.

“We speak in one voice and we do our job. Politics is just a means to achieve what the people want. There is nothing personal. We want to bring development to the people, including those in rural areas.”

He said the alleviation of Telang Usan, Subis and Beluru into districts was part of strategies of the government to get closer to the people. It would ensure faster and smoother delivery of services and also the implementation of other development programmes.

Dennis, meanwhile, called on government departments and agencies at state and federal level that had yet to set up shops in the district to do so the soonest.

“This will help to save the people’s time and money of going down to Marudi or to Miri when dealing with departments and agencies.”

Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Miri Resident Antonio Khati Galis, Temenggung Elizabeth Deng, Penghulu Desmond Yap, Kapitan Yeo Kee Siang and other local community leaders were also present at the function.