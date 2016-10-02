Adrian Lim bags CIDB print media award

KUCHING: It was a big night for The Borneo Post reporter Adrian Lim at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Construction Media Awards 2016 here on Friday, where he won the top prize in the ‘Print Media’ category.

The winning article entitled ‘Constructing Sarawak piece by piece’ earned Lim RM5,000 and a certificate of appreciation, presented to him by Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof at the presentation ceremony in Hilton Hotel here, which also doubled as ‘Works Ministry Media Appreciation Night’.

The first runner-up in the same category was Rabu’atul Adawiyah Ismail of Harian Metro, who bagged RM3,000, while Haini Darani of Utusan Sarawak pocketed RM2,000 for placing third.

Meanwhile, TV Sarawak took the consolation prize for the Electronic Media and Online Broadcast awards, and Razali Nordin of Bernama for the Photography Award.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah thanked the members of the local media fraternity for their overwhelming support to the ministry and at the same time, he also highlighted that the CIDB Construction Media Award recorded an increase in press participation for this year.

“The event in 2014 had 127 members of the media in attendance while in 2015, the number increased to 205. This year, we maintain the same record as that registered last year,” he said.

The main objective for this celebration, Fadillah stressed, was none other than fostering closer ties between the media and the ministry.

“This is part of our strategic planning as the ministry relies on media professionals to disseminate accurate, correct and updated information to inform and educate the public on development and projects implemented by the ministry.

“Without reliable and effective information dissemination channels, whatever good things implemented by the government may not have an impact on the people; this, in turn, could create a different perception.

“For this reason, we see the media as our partner.

“Besides gatherings like this, we also hold various activities to interact and engage with the media from time to time to keep the media updated with the ministry’s planning, programmes and projects as well as agencies under it like Public Works Department (JKR), CIDB and Malaysia Highway Authority (MHA),” he elaborated.

On MHA, Fadillah said while it had no jurisdiction in Sarawak yet due to the fact that there was no highway in the state, MHA could be taken as the reference point on future management and maintenance of the still-under-construction Pan Borneo Highway.

“MHA can serve as the guideline to facilitate the state government in devising regulations and maintenance of the (Pan Borneo) highway. These are the things we need to look in cooperation with the relevant agencies.

“As such, communications between the agencies and media must be enhanced to enable accurate and clear information to be channelled to the public.”

Fadillah acknowledged that the media had been ‘extremely helpful’ in explaining all the projects and programmes implemented by his ministry in a clear, accurate and concise manner to the public, which was crucial in helping to bridge the understanding and acceptance among the people.

In addition, Fadillah informed that the ministry had also set up the ‘Partners of Works Ministry’ initiative to gain information, complaints and suggestions about various issues faced by people on the road.

“We welcome members of the media to provide us with direct information of any problem that they come across on the road, or what’s lacking in our service delivery so that we can make improvements or take immediate action to remedy the problems; instead of adding on the negativity that will not bring any positive result and could even become the cause of more problems.

“That’s why we are approaching things differently by taking proactive actions and expanding our network through our partners, including the media, in order to enhance our service delivery.”

The media appreciation night was full of entertainment programmes including lucky draws, with invited artiste Adibah Noor making the atmosphere very lively.

Some of the more ‘courageous’ newsmen even battled it out in the ‘Media Idol’ karaoke competition.

The dinner gala was also attended by MHA director-general Dato Ismail Salleh, Works Ministry deputy secretary-general (management) Datuk Sarani Dollah, state JKR director Zuraimi Sabkhi, Malaysian Press Institute chief executive officer Datuk Dr Chamil Wariya, Kuching Division Journalist Association acting chairperson and Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association president Jacqueline Nur Atiqah Abdullah, and Media Sarawak Photographers Association president Mohd Radzi Bujang.