Confessions of a masseuse ++

A woman from China talks to our reporter about why she lied to her family to work in a Sarawak massage parlour

CLAD in a short purple skirt and blouse, the woman with ivory skin poured some steaming water from a vacuum flask into two mugs and sprinkled some tea leaves into them.

“Are you sure you won’t reveal my identity and get me into trouble?” she asked in Mandarin with a heavy mainland Chinese accent while placing the mugs on a small table for me and my friend.

Her almond-shaped eyes darted from one face to another as if searching for assurance that we would keep our word about her identity. She then smiled, although somewhat hesitant.

We were in a room of a small flat in a busy commercial centre in Kuching. The time was around 9pm.

After assuring that her identity would be kept confidential, she took out a packet of cigarettes from her handbag, lit one, took a long drag, puff out the smoke, and sat down on the mattress.

Asked for her name, she suggested just calling her Xiao Yu. I took that as a sign she had relaxed and was ready to relate her tale.

Xiao Yu is a Chinese national in her 30s, married with two daughters aged 10 and 12. They are now living with their grandmother in China and have no idea Xiao Yu is not in the country as she told them she is working as a bar hostess in Beijing.

Only her husband knows she is in Sarawak, but even then, he thinks she is working as a waitress in an entertainment outlet.

Xiao Yu came to Kuching a year ago, after having heard from her friend that this fairly tranquil city is a good place to earn a lucrative income, especially for young woman.

Her family needs the money, so she decided to try her luck. She arranged with a friend of the same nationality to introduce her to the massage centre where the former works.

She knew she would be working as a masseuse in Kuching.

In China, such a job would be viewed with disgust as it has always been associated with prostitution.

“That’s why I have to lie to my husband that I’m only working as a waitress,” she said.

“I can’t tell him I have a better job. I have no high academic qualification or degree of any sort. Surely, he’s not that stupid to believe if I tell him I’m a clerk or a teacher.”

Nature of work

Xiao Yu has just renewed her work permit for another year. She works seven days a week—from11.30am to 12.30am.

“That’s 13 hours a day, every day, no day off, no public holiday,” she said.

“You know what? My time here actually belongs to my boss. If I don’t do any work for one day, I’d still have to pay my boss some money because he’d regard that as a day of earning. Even if I get sick, I’d still have to clock in although I may just turn up to rest or sleep on the sofa.”

Xiao Yu said although she is a masseuse, she spends most of the time drinking with customers. Since the business cannot just depend on providing massage services, the boss has expanded it to include a karaoke and bar lounge.

On the nature of her work, Xiao Yu said what she would normally do is just to behave like a close friend to her customers. She would chat with them and join in the karaoke sessions.

It doesn’t seem to matter whether or not one could sing well. After a mug or two of beer, even the most horrible of noises would sound like a melodious symphony.

And, of course, Xiao Yu must not forget to keep customers’ glasses full as that’s how the business keeps money flowing in one direction. Most times, customers would pay for her to drink as well.

“Well, despite all the laughing, joking and toasting day in day out as if I’m the happiest living thing on Earth, I could actually get very sick. Drinking every day does have the potential to damage one’s health. What to do? I don’t like drinking, but I have no choice.”

For the cash

In a more sombre tone, Xiao Yu revealed she left her home and family for one thing only—money.

One thing led to another and she eventually found herself having to resort to providing `extra services’ because these extras are where the bulk of the cash comes from.

“Honestly, if we left everything and our lives behind to come here just to earn a salary as a masseuse, you think that’s enough?” she asked.

“I only get paid on a commission basis with no basic salary. If no one comes for a massage, I don’t earn a single sen.”

She said the commission is about half whatever business service fees they can generate.

Huge gambling debt key reason behind her becoming a masseuse

The boss would deduct the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from their earnings. For instance, for a customer who books her for a day for RM300, she would get only RM148 instead of RM150.

RM2 is deducted purportedly for GST.

She said she had to be resourceful so that the extras she could earn would be solely hers. She could earn a few thousand ringgit a month, but during bad times, only RM2,000 plus.

She sends most of her earnings home, keeping only enough for her RM500 rental at the flat, ordinary miscellaneous expenses, and make-up.

On who her usual customers are, she replied: “All types — married, single, skinny, fat… various races. With non-Chinese customers, I do face difficulties in communication.”

There are times Xiao Yu will not charge for her services and will accept whatever amount is offered. The reason is she needs ‘the protection’.

According to her, the police do occasionally carry out checks on the massage centre.

On why some men go for `extra’ services, she said from what she observed and discovered, the reasons were mostly marital problems, loneliness, unable to find satisfaction at home, and looking for excitement and adventure.

Once in a while, she would also come across men who just wanted companionship and a listening ear.

“They just sort of pay me to listen to them pouring their hearts out — the sorrows or frustrations of their lives. They just want to talk, talk and talk, and all I have to do is listen, listen and listen … trying to be sympathetic.”

She said before she came to Kuching, her friend told her that Malaysian men love to bathe and are very polite and clean. Moreover, she heard many stories of local men being very sympathetic towards women forced by circumstances into unsavoury jobs.

“There’s this one guy,” Xiao Yu said, “who even helped a friend of mine financially without asking anything in return.

“All he did was ask her to stop doing this kind of job and go back to China, get a decent job, and be with her children and family. Later, he even sent money to help her support her children in their education. That, indeed, is something very unusual.”

Gambling habit

As our conversation progressed, Xiao Yu became more relaxed and open, and readily obliged when asked if she minded sharing her story further.

She said before coming here, she lived a happy life with her husband and their two children. They had a comfortable home in the city. She and her husband had their own business — she was looking after a men’s clothing store.

But she had one expensive habit – gambling.

She thought she could get rich faster this way. Her occasional winnings got her deeper and deeper into gambling and she admitted she became ‘increasingly greedy’. Eventually, that landed her in huge debt.

She and her husband tried to pay off her debts but things got worse when their business started to slow down.

Even their home –with a loan instalment payment of RMB6,000 a month — was almost repossessed by the bank.

“We thought of ditching our business to find jobs but with me and my husband not having any special skills or high education, there was no chance at all we could get jobs to sustain our lifestyle,” she said.

“I felt guilty. I knew I was the one who brought such misery on myself and family. I was responsible and so I wanted to punish myself. By hook or by crook, I must make good the financial damage I had caused. So, here I am now– kind of suffering in hell.

“I think people need to know when they gamble, they’re not just gambling with money but actually their lives and their family’s lives.”

Not all are useless

In a forlorn tone, Xiao Yu said: “I must admit in China, it’s sometimes the woman’s own fault but people always say Chinese men are useless for not being able to provide for the family and their wives have to resort to immoral ways to earn money.

“I don’t understand why people are so prejudiced against Chinese men, thinking they are so bad and irresponsible. I think that’s because they only hear one side of the story — the lies told by many women who never want to admit they were the ones in the wrong. So I want to correct this generalisation by saying not all Chinese men are like that.”

She was also sceptical about the women telling tear-jerking stories of how they had been tricked into prostitution.

Xiao Yu said since they knew they were going to work at massage parlours or as nightclub waitresses or as bar hostesses, they should know what to expect; admitting that she knew what she was getting into.

“The very first time was like a disaster to me. It made me feel so cheap and dirty. I cried myself to sleep almost every night, thinking of how worthless I was to my family. If only I could turn back the clock …”

At this point, her mobile phone rang and she quickly grabbed it and went out of the room to answer the call.

About five minutes later, she returned, sat back on the mattress and told us not to worry — it was just her boss calling to ask her whereabouts.

But the look on her face revealed she was, in fact, worried.

It could be because she had not been seen at her workplace longer than permissible.

Sensing we could have noticed her distress, she waved a hand and repeated, “Aaah! Don’t worry … I’m immune to his pestering calls.”

Then she reached for another cigarette, puffed away and continued her story.

“I have to face reality. I need to keep my spirits high so I can continue sending money home. Most importantly, I must save our home. My two daughters are very understanding but they can get worried if anytime the instalment payments are overdue.”

Xiao Yu said a day does not pass without her being haunted by guilt, particularly when she thinks of her two daughters and mother, including lying to them about her whereabouts.

She misses them very much and keeps in touch with her two children through WeChat.

At one time during a school holiday, her elder daughter asked if they could visit her in Beijing. This really affected her deeply.

After fighting back tears and trying to sound as casual as possible, she told them she was still very busy and it was not time for them to visit yet.

After pausing briefly to snuff out her cigarette, Xiao Yu proceeded to shake out a new stick from the packet, lit it and took a long drag before slowly exhaling a trail smoke that rose and gradually vanished into the ceiling.

As we watched her, our eyes fell on the clock which showed it was past 10pm.

As it was very late, she asked if we were ready to go to and we agreed as we didn’t want to take any more of her time.

Xiao Yu then grabbed her black handbag, rushed to her dressing table, adjusted her dress

Slightly in front of the mirror and applied more lipstick.

Thanking her, we discreetly squeezed a few RM100 bills into her palm and we bid her goodbye.