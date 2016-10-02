Diner claims made RM20 poorer by fake note

MIRI: A 61-year-old man claims he received a counterfeit RM20 note from an eatery after paying for his dinner in Permyjaya last Friday.

He made a report of the case at the Central Police Station here yesterday morning after he realised the note was a fake. Enclosed in the report are the fake note and a payment receipt from the eatery.

According to the complainant, who wished anonymity, he and a friend had gone to the eatery at about 9.15pm Friday to have a dinner.

“I paid for the food priced at RM18 using a RM50 note and received a change of RM32. I did not realise it until this (yesterday) morning that the RM20 note I received from the eatery operator was a fake.”

When asked how he was able to identify the fake he said: “The metallic thread is not shining. The transparent water mark is not seen and when you crumble the note it doesn’t give that cracking sound. The paper also feels slightly smoother and thinner.”

An investigation is underway. “We have heard of fake RM100 and RM50 notes being circulated, but this is my first time receiving a fake RM20 note,” he added.