‘Domestic violence victims still scared to seek help’

BINTULU: The latest statistics from police show that 266 cases of domestic violence were reported in Sarawak between January and August this year.

However, Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah believes that the figure could be higher as the reported cases only came from victims who were brave enough to come forward to fight for their rights.

“We have the Domestic Violence Act 1994 (Act 521) that serves to provide victims legal protection in situations of domestic violence, but there are still several factors that make women refuse to come forward. In some situations, it may take some time for them to come forward to seek help,” she said after officiating at the opening of a seminar on domestic violence at Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) Library auditorium here yesterday.

The talk was conducted at the Women’s Organisation for Change (WOC) in collaboration with Bintulu Hospital, Sarawak Nursing Professionals Association and Women’s Aid Organisation.

Fatimah hoped the seminar or other related campaigns could create greater awareness among the people of domestic violence and its solutions.

“It is our hope for the women out there, especially the victims of domestic violence, to come forward to lodge reports against this abuse. Do not suffer in silence – you don’t have to.

The women need to be brave for their safety and wellbeing, as well as that of their children,” she said.

The minister pointed out the One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) set up at every government hospital nationwide as among services provided by various agencies to handle cases of domestic violence.

She said there would be a workshop to be run by Sarawak Family and Women Department and Social Development Council from Oct 15 to 17 to review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of relevant agencies, especially the Health Department, towards effective handling of domestic violence cases.

“We need to look at the root causes of violence against women and children. A study should be carried out to identify why men act violently against women,” she added.

Having said this, Fatimah congratulated police for their prompt action in bringing the perpetrators of violent acts against women and children to court.

Meanwhile, WOC president Dr Haliza Zurah Zulkefeli said there was a need for extra efforts towards instilling in women greater awareness of domestic violence.

She said women must know their rights and if they were victims of domestic violence, they must come forward to seek help.

“My recent victory in the court case involving my ex-husband has opened the eyes of many parties – domestic violence does not discriminate; it doesn’t recognise the level of education, race or religion.

“As a professional, I let myself be abused throughout my marriage due to confusion and fear, especially of losing my marriage,” said Haliza.

Following that victory, she said a group of women from Sibu, Mukah and Sarikei decided to create a non-government organisation (NGO) to champion women’s rights.

“WOC was established to create a system that could help women in crisis and promote education to them, which should enable them to stand together and defend their rights.

“After this seminar, the WOC committee will focus on the planned launch of a helpline number – a phone-in service for women in crisis,” said Haliza.