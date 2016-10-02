Every road fatality incurs RM1.2 mln in lost opportunities — Masing

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Deaths caused by road accidents incur not only cause grief to loved ones of the deceased but are a tragic representation of lost opportunities for the nation.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, it is estimated that every death due to road accident represents RM1.2 million in lost financial opportunities.

Last year, the state recorded a total of 433 fatalities due to accidents on the road.

“Every fatal road accident is a great loss to the nation. Road deaths are among the most devastating of any death in that they are sudden, violent and most pertinently, the tragedy would leave families destitute, especially if the deceased were the sole breadwinners.

“These traumatic events can cause immeasurable suffering, grief and economic hardship to affected families,” he said at the official opening of ‘Jambatan Ilmu’ – the first hybrid overhead crossing in Sarawak for pedestrians and motorcyclists – here yesterday.

Masing, who is also infrastructure development and transportation minister, said the State recorded 19,098 traffic accidents last year, which translated to about 50 road crashes per day.

On the recorded 433 fatalities, he said almost 54 per cent (194 cases) involved motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Masing said based on a study by Malaysian Institute of Road Research and Safety (Miros), about 80 per cent of road accidents in the country were caused by human error or behaviour.

Only 19.4 per cent of recorded accidents were due to road and vehicle conditions, he added.

“Reckless driving, speeding, inattentiveness, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving when tired are among the primary causes of road crashes. I have come across a road signage that says ‘Do not drink and drive’. If you drink and drive, you may not be able to avoid hospitalisation – or ending up in the morgue.”

Masing stressed that road users ought to uphold the obligation of being courteous and taking personal responsibility for their own safety and that of others while on the road.

He said they must be alert, cautious and defensive when using the road – be it driving, walking or riding.

According to Masing, his ministry is working alongside other relevant authorities such as police, Road Transport Department, Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board and Road Safety Department to carry out the ‘High Performance Team Solution’ to reduce road accidents through education and awareness programmes, as well as enhanced and joint enforcement and road improvement programmes.

These programmes would be conducted along three notorious stretches of roads in Sarawak, he added.

“KPIs (key performance indicators) are attached to them (programmes) and accident data would be collected for comparison over the years. These will become the test-beds for other areas to emulate should the approach be successful,” he pointed out.