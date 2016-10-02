Grab opportunities to improve economic status, urges Fatimah

KUCHING: The younger generation need to grab existing opportunities to increase their socio-economy by taking up courses or training which would enable them to venture into business.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said skills obtained via these programmes could be the stepping stone to dabble in entrepreneurship.

She said entrepreneurship plays an important role in strengthening the state’s economy which in turn would ensure a better future for the community.

“The younger generation must be smart in grabbing opportunities to become knowledgeable and skilled individuals. The skills will equip them and propel them towards entrepreneurship, thus opening up opportunities to generate high income for anyone who put in generous efforts,” she said during the launching of Colours of Unity 2016- Bollywood Fashion Fiesta at the Youth and Sports Complex hall on Friday evening.

She added that those who want to take up entrepreneurship must equip themselves with various skills in order to be successful.

Fatimah said fashion design, for example, needed basic skills in sewing and designing clothing before marketing them to the public. Promoting and marketing which were very important aspects to reach the target market come next.

Meanwhile, Harina Consultancy Services and Lavasthraa Boutique Sdn Bhd operations manager Captain (rtd) Narayanan Kannan said the fashion show was held to promote Bollywood-themed design pieces, dresses and other traditional wear.

“We give opportunity to the younger generation and trainees to take part because it can be a good experience or platform to showcase their talent in modelling.”

Harina Consultancy Services executive director Dr Lalitha KK Nair, Lavasthraa Boutique Sdn Bhd executive director Dr Lavanya Narayanan and organising chairperson Ashweein Narayanan were present at the event.