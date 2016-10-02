JPN asked to give full recognition to local adat

KUCHING: The National Registration Department (JPN) has been asked to give full recognition to adat in the state so that rural Sarawakians in particular can be issued with identity documents.

The Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) and Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) said JPN needs to change policies that ignore the special status of natives as well as international conventions on human rights.

S4S leader Peter John Jaban said JPN at state level should have complete autonomy to recognise adat and resolve issues with identity documents.

“Rules set in Putrajaya, which have no understanding of Sarawak issues or the adat. As a result, these people have been denied their nationality, healthcare, their education, even their rights to be cared for equally by both parents. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

He cited Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah’s statement on Thursday warning against “disorderly marriages”.

“But NRD (JPN) is refusing to recognise valid Surat Perkahwinan Adat (Native Customary Marriage Certificates) and is even refusing to recognise valid marriage certificates from other countries,” he said.

“What is disorderly about marriages under adat, which have been practised since time immemorial? I believe Datuk Fatimah intends to give good advice to families suffering under the current system.”

He added that adat marriages at community level developed according to the real needs and practices of these communities.

Peter called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to respond to the needs of local communities.

“This is why we need the rules for Sarawak to be set at state level by the people who understand Sarawak best,” he said.

“Even worse, the application process is so difficult and long-winded, especially for rural people who must take time away from their crops and travel into town to do this.”

He pointed out there is little assistance for illiterate rural folk trying to fulfil JPN’s requirements.

“There are no photocopying facilities and the rural folk must find a commissioner for oaths. Even with assistance from NGOs, it takes up to three full days to process the paperwork required,” he said of the challenges faced by rural Sarawakians.

Meanwhile, according to lawyer Simon Siah, adat has the force of law in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is not in dispute and the courts have recognised its standing time and time again. The Native Court Ordinance 1992 ensures the legal position of adat and this is fully in step with international principles that the rights of indigenous peoples to maintain their systems and cultural practices carried on since time immemorial must be respected,” he said.

According to him, JPN is ignoring this in the case of marriages between a local and a non-local.

“Indigenous people have been marrying across the border since before the border even existed. JPN must follow the law in Sarawak and the law includes adat,” he said.