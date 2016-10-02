Lajim resigns as Sabah PKR chief, DAP secretary follows suit

KOTA KINABALU: Klias assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin has announced his resignation as Sabah PKR chief today (Oct 2).

He cited the call by Sabahans for a local party to champion their rights as one of his reasons for quitting the party.

Lajim added that Sabah and Sarawak should no longer be considered as a ‘fixed deposit’, as the rakyat are now aware of their rights.

Following suit is Sabah DAP secretary cum Likas assemblyman Junz Wong, who also said that a local party would be a better platform to champion the rights of Sabahans.

Junz said that it was not an easy decision to make and he had mulled it over for a few months.

“The time has come for us to demand our rights through a local party, through the efforts of ‘anak Sabah’.

“We ‘anak Sabah’ must come together to seize the opportunity to get Umno out of Sabah. We will still work with the peninsular based parties to topple Umno,” Junz said

Sabah PKR Information chief cum Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun also quit the party and urged opposition parties in Sabah to unite as they all have the same objective, which is to “topple Barisan Nasional”.

He said that he has resigned from all his posts in PKR with the blessing of the party president.

Terrence said that he will be joining Penampang MP Darell Leiking and Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in the latter’s new party.

Sabah PKR Women movement chief Johair Matlani and Sabah PKR secretary general Datuk Maijol Mahap have also announced their resignation from the party, while three Sabah DAP leaders – deputy state chairman Joan Goh, vice chairman George Hiew and its Treasurer have also quit the party together with Junz.