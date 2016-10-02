Locals in better position to define ‘pemakai menua’

KUCHING: A local authority is needed to decide the proper extent and definition of various categories of the state’s Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said the definition of ‘pemakai menua’ and ‘pulau galau’ should be conducted by members of Majlis Adat Istiadat as they had an in-depth knowledge of the local customs and traditions.

“There must be a definitive authority to decide the definition of ‘pemakai menua’. A judge from the peninsula should not be allowed to decide because they do not understand our customs and traditions,” Masing said at the anniversary dinner of Persatuan Kebajikan Dan Sosial Seraban here on Friday.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said members of Majlis Adat Istiadat must be able to advise the government on what must be done.

He said NCR land issue had become a perennial problem to the Dayak community.

Besides ‘pemakai menua’, another NCR issue constantly raised is ‘pulau galau’ – land reserved solely for the usage of the Dayak community.

He thus said elected Dayak leaders needed the assistance and support from the people to protect their NCR lands.

“We (Dayak leaders) are not here to rob your land. Never assume that the Dayak elected representatives do not care. We are doing the best we can and we need your assistance, we need you to help us before we can deliver.”

He also called on members of Seraban to take their children’s education seriously and make use of whatever resources to help them.

Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Batang Ai assemblyman Malcolm Mussen, Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan and Belaga assemblyman Liwan Lagang were also present at the dinner.