Maal Hijrah celebrated with message urging Muslims to appreciate ‘Hijrah’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Maal Hijrah 1438H celebration today was also celebrated in several states with a message urging all Muslims to appreciate and learn about the ‘hijrah’ event where Prophet Muhammad led Muslims from Makkah to Madinah, towards strengthening solidarity of the ummah (faithful).

Themed ‘Islamic Brotherhood, Fundamental to Unification of Ummah’, the celebrations at the state level were celebrated moderately but meaningfully.

In Sarawak, the Maal Hijrah celebration which was held at the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Hall, Betong was attended by Yang Di Pertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, former Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and wife Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, as well as other state members cabinet and 2,000 people. – Bernama