Man nabbed while friend fled scene of accident

MIRI: A man was arrested by members of the public, while his friend fled the scene of an accident at Pujut 3C yesterday afternoon, after their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle with a female rider.

It was learnt that both the man and his pillion riding friend did not possess a driving licence, so made a run for it after the collision occurred around noon on yesterday.

Road users who happened to pass by the area were enraged to see both men fleeing the crash scene, leaving the injured female motorcyclist lying by the roadside in pain.

“My husband and I happened to pass by the area and we were shocked to see both men trying to escape. I shouted for my husband to help chase after the men and he managed to catch one of them,” a concerned road user informed thesundaypost at the scene.

An ambulance was mobilised to the scene after being alerted on the incident. Both the injured female motorcyclist and the man were taken to hospital.

The female motorcyclist sustained injuries on her neck and body while the man injured his left leg.

It was learnt that both men on the motorcycle were about to exit Pujut 4 en route to Pujut 3C, while the female rider was heading for the main road when the collision happened.