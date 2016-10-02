Mother tongue, first

IF you want your child aged five to eight to do better in school, send him or her to a preschool class where the teacher and pupil interact in the mother tongue of the pupil.

Believe it or not that out of the 136 languages spoken in Malaysia, some 81 per cent are moribund or dying out. That’s according to Dr Sheldon Shaeffer, former director of Unesco and former head of education, Unicef New York.

So to avoid losing it forever, use it even if it is not of economic value for now. So I heard during the second Malaysian Indigenous Peoples’ Conference On Education (MIPCE II) held in Santubong, Kuching from Sept 20-22.

Obviously, intending to convince the participants of the practicability of this theory in real life, the joint organisers – DBNA, State Planning Unit, Pacos Trust, Unicef, Unimas, UMS, Kadazandusun Language Foundation, Sarawak Convention Bureau and SIL had invited language experts to present working papers.

An impressive array of linguists from places as far as the USA, Philippines and Thailand descended on Santubong for the conference, mingling with the 282 participants drawn from some 30 ethnic groups in Malaysia.

Linguists, among whom was Professor Dr Asmah Omar of Iban language fame, provided valuable input to the deliberations.

I did not hear anyone speak in any of the mother tongues, though the promotion of which was the theme of the conference. So English and Bahasa Melayu were the main means of communication during the meeting.

Just as well. Had the organisers allowed the participants to speak in their own tongues, it would have been impossible for the rapporteurs to take down notes in Penan, Kejaman, Semai, Rungus, or the Muriek. Incidentally, it would have been fun, too!

I enjoyed myself. However, as parallel sessions were going on simultaneously at two venues a quarter of a mile apart, it was impossible for anyone to attend all the strategic discussions.

The subjects were well chosen. They ranged from ‘The effects of rural-urban migration of the Bidayuh on their languages’ to ‘A study of language use among the Kejaman’; from ‘Dictionary resource development of the Miriek language’ to ‘Creating a course for Kadazandusun children who do not speak their mother tongue’; and from ‘The challenges faced by Iban students’ to ‘A good source for teaching and learning of mother language’ via the Bidayuh’s Dondan/Tanun stories.

Equally interesting is the mathematical method of memorising and ‘Educating society through cultural-musical scenes’.

I heard of a good account of papers on ‘The Bidayuh heritage language playschools and kindergartens’, ‘Survey pupil learning at a high performance of rural primary school in Sarawak’ and ‘Issues and challenges in teaching and reading material preparations’.

At every workshop that I attended there was repeated reference to a lack of funds for the preschool classes. So at the conclusion of the conference, I proposed the creation of a fund to be administered by Joas (Indigenous Peoples Network of Malaysia), which will allocate money for the preschools in the villages. This is with reference to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and The Millennium Development Goal 2015, which includes the right of every child to an early education.

There are a number of preschools privately managed for the children of Indigenous people in the country. Run by retired teachers, out of their own money, how long can they survive without public funds? I think it is high time the government allocated funds for these schools.

There is good investment in preschool children of the Indigenous Peoples in Malaysia; they are as genuine little Malaysians as any others. They will grow into loyal adult Malaysians if they are treated equally at all stages of their education and lives!

The idea of using the mother tongue for preschools is nothing new. But for Malaysia there was some development in the international scene that sparked the Indigenous peoples throughout the world for a fight to preserve and learn their respective mother tongues. That development was the approval by the United Nations of the resolution submitted by its Human Rights Council in respect of rights of the Indigenous peoples, including of rights over land and languages.

For in September 2007, the General Assembly of the United Nations organisation adopted a landmark resolution relating to the rights of the Indigenous Peoples. Malaysia supported it.

Here is the relevant part of the UNDRIP document; this is why the Indigenous Peoples in Malaysia have taken the initiative to provide education to their children as early as possible, using the mother tongue:

Article 14 of UNDRIP

1. Indigenous peoples have the right to establish and control their educational systems and institutions providing education in their own languages, in a manner appropriate to their cultural methods of teaching and learning.

2. Indigenous individuals, particularly children, have the right to all levels and forms of education of the State without discrimination.

3. States shall, in conjunction with indigenous peoples, take effective measures, in order for indigenous individuals, particularly children, including those living outside their communities, to have access, when possible, to an education in their own culture and provided in their own language.

Pinning their hopes in the implementation of the relevant provisions of the Declaration, the participants, gathered at Santubong last week, were optimistic (they will have to be optimistic) that their government will finally “take effective measures” (including providing finance) to ensure that their children are given their rightful share of early education in their own languages.

In his message, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, recognising the importance of education for all children, and wanting to close the performing gap between urban and rural students, talked about the government’s goal “to raise the standard of education amongst our indigenous students”. He added, “We know they can be good in Bahasa Malaysia and English as well as doing fine in mathematics, science and IT.”

Based on the research findings of the experts at the conference, students would be doing better at primary and secondary levels if at the preschool level they had been taught in their mother tongues.

Doesn’t that require the education authorities to have a closer at the Education Act 1996, and the National Education Blueprint, read together with the relevant provisions of the Federal Constitution?

In the context of the mother tongue-based and multilingual education policy, first, and fully funded by the government, insist the Indigenous Peoples of Malaysia!

Comments can reach the writer via columnists@theborneopost.com.